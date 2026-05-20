FDOT urges pedestrian safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, nine pedestrians have died this year after being hit by vehicles.

FDOT officials say the agency is working to improve safety by adding new pedestrian hybrid beacons, also known as PHBs, at several crossings near Jacksonville Beach.

“We know you’re at a beach day and you’re going to be running across the street, you’re tired,” said Brie Isom with FDOT. “We just want to make sure people are obeying the crosswalks.”

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The $1.9 million project will improve intersections along A1A at Third Avenue South and Seventh Avenue North. FDOT says engineers conducted traffic studies at both locations after multiple serious pedestrian crashes were reported there.

“We always have our engineers do traffic studies,” Isom said. “Unfortunately, there have been some serious pedestrian crashes at these intersections.”

Construction and planning for the project began earlier this year, but officials do not expect work to be completed until the end of the summer.

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Until then, FDOT is urging both pedestrians and drivers to stay cautious during the busy holiday weekend.

“And if you’re a pedestrian, maybe coming from the beach, make sure you’re looking both ways as you cross the street,” Isom said. “And drivers, it’s Memorial Day. Make sure you’re not on your phone texting. Make sure you are looking at what’s around you. It’s very important.”

FDOT encourages residents to use marked crosswalks, avoid distractions and remain aware of traffic conditions while traveling through beach communities this holiday weekend and to be on the lookout for upcoming construction on the crosswalks.

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