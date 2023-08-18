How to protect your child online; Putnam County to offer youth forum online safety sessions

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is offering parents a forum to provide information on how to better protect their children from online exploration.

Three online safety forums will take place at three separate locations and dates.

“We are happy to announce three online safety forums in Putnam County,” PCSO said on it’s Facebook account. “We have partnered with churches in Crescent City, Palatka and Interlachen to provide ample room to hold these forums which will address internet dangers, social media risks and facts on human trafficking.”

A detective assigned to the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force will be involved in providing this important information in each of the forums.

The youth forum online safety will take place at the following:

Crescent City on Aug. 31: South Putnam Church - 284 Union Ave. - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Palatka on Sept. 6: Trinity Baptist Church - 5027 Silver Lake Dr. - 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interlachen on Sept. 13: First Baptist Church of Interlachen - 115 N. County Road 315 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to PCSO, the INTERCEPT Task Force is a unique collaboration of local, state and national partners along with non-profits Operation LightShine and the Tim Tebow Foundation to combat child exploitation and human trafficking.

