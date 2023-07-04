Jacksonville Beach Police Department prepares for big crowds during 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — With the 4th of July holiday festivities in full swing, we went to see how local beaches are preparing for big crowds expected in the area.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says everyone on their force will be out working tomorrow. They are asking the public to be patient as heavy traffic will be in the area

“It’s going to be all hands on deck so to speak,” said Sgt. Tonya Tator.

According to Sgt. Tonya Tator, their department will be prepared.

“All the officers will be working, we will be having a group of volunteers as well,” said Tator.

Despite the 4th being on a Tuesday this year, and many people heading back to work on Wednesday, Tator says they will keep their annual plan in place to beef up staffing for the holiday.

“This is pretty standard for us,” said Tator.

Starting tomorrow at 7 AM, the first walkover on each side of the Jax Beach Pier will be closed in preparation for a firework show at 9 pm.

Tator says because of this, certain parking will be closed to the public.

“The pier parking itself will be closed down to vehicle traffic,” said Tator.

We all know hundreds of people will be riding bikes throughout Neptune, Jax Beach, and Atlantic Beach tomorrow.

Chad Priesman, is a Jacksonville Beach native and has celebrated the 4th on wheels for the last three years.

“In fact, Neptune is stop number one, and then I hit Jax Beach on my way home. Neptune has its own breed of biker, and so does Jax Beach, and you just have to be extra careful.

Tator says if you are riding bicycles near the beach, just follow the laws.

“For bicycles, they have to adhere by the vehicle laws as well, so stop signs, and stop at red lights,” said Tator.

Many people who are visiting the Jax Beach area for the 4th will likely be looking for a bite to eat.

One restaurant preparing for big crowds is Philly’s Finest, and owner Jeffery Harris says there’s a special reason why his business lures in customers.

“They come in because the 4th of July is a celebration of our independence. They correlate Philadelphia with cheesesteaks, and we have the number one cheesesteak in Jacksonville,” said Harris.

Harris says his business will also be fully staffed to feed the hunger of hundreds.

“We always anticipate really big crowds. We’ve been open for 23 years people like to ride their bikes. They like to go up and down the beach, they like to come by get something to eat and we are here for them,” said Harris.

