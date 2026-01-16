Major accident in Ponte Vedra Beach this afternoon

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — This afternoon, a serious two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of A1A and TPC Boulevard in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol and St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue crews were called to the scene around 4:46 p.m. and arrived to find one person trapped inside a vehicle following the collision.

Firefighters worked quickly to extricate the victim and begin emergency medical treatment.

Investigators say the crash occurred when a sedan turning left from the southbound turn lane of A1A onto Country Club Boulevard was struck on the passenger side by a northbound SUV traveling in the right lane.

The impact caused the sedan to strike a curb, hit a light pole, overturn, and come to rest in a ditch.

The SUV rotated and stopped in the intersection crosswalk.

The driver of the sedan, a 36-year-old woman from Jacksonville, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to a local trauma center.

The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old man, also from Jacksonville, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and next of kin have been notified.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

