How the UAW strike could affect local buyers and repair shops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the UAW strike gets underway, community members may soon start to feel the effects locally.

About 13,000 auto workers for the big three U.S. factories went on strike at midnight after their union leaders couldn’t reach a deal with Detroit’s automakers.

The United Auto Workers union wants raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. They want to get back concessions that the workers made previously, when the companies were in financial trouble. The other 137,000 in the union are expected to strike in the coming days.

The strike could affect car buyers in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with some in the car industry saying that used car prices could climb as these companies try to make up for the loss in inventory that comes with the strike.

A car repair shop owner also told WPTV in West Palm Beach that he expects the strike to create even longer waits for parts as production slows down, and companies could raise their prices for that secondary part as well.

In short, the strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis could increase wait times and prices for Jacksonville car buyers and owners.

“Longer wait times … I mean, if they’re not making parts from the manufacturer, then the second manufacturer has to make it, and they can boost that too,” the repair shop owner said.

Union President Shawn Fain has threatened to grow the strike if automakers refuse to meet workers’ demands. Automakers have scoffed at the union’s call for large raises, a 4-day workweek and an expanded pension program among others.

