Hrvojevic makes history in Armada’s final home win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in Jacksonville Armada history, a player has found the back of the net four times in a single game, with Markie Hrvojevic achieving the feat in a 6-0 win over FC Florida on the campus of Edward Waters University.

Read: NFL, CFL player Chandler Jones dies in car, pedestrian crash

Fresh off a scoreless draw, the Boys in Blue were ready to score some goals early and often in their regular-season home finale, with Tiago Barriguinha opening the scoring just three minutes into the National Premier Soccer League matchup.

Then Hrvojevic went to work with goals in the 18th, 19th, and 27th minutes to complete his hat trick. After Sebastian Zettl made it 5-0 in the 36th minute, Hrvojevic took advantage of a turnover on the restart and calmly sent the ball flying from 40 yards out and into the back of the net.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Jacksonville cruised from there to finish the regular season home schedule undefeated and remain atop the table in the Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference. Pending results this week, the Fleet can clinch a home playoff game on September 9th. For the latest on all things Armada, tune in to Fleet & Footy on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

The Girls in Blue close out their home schedule on the network with a Friday night showdown against Seminole Ice at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium. That match can be seen live on ActionSportsJax.com

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.