Hubbard House announces 17th annual domestic violence awareness walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hubbard House has announced that the 17th annual Stand Up & Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk will take place on March 28, starting at 9 AM at 330 E. Bay St.

The event, opening at 8 AM, aims to raise awareness and support for domestic violence survivors. Last year, 1,700 people attended the event, which celebrates survivors’ strength and promotes Hubbard House’s life-changing shelter and services.

Hubbard House has served 165,000 survivors of domestic violence and their children over its 49-year history, assisting 4,741 survivors and children last year alone. The organization provides free, confidential support, including safety planning, counseling, housing support, children’s services, and advocacy in court.

Participants in the Walk can enjoy games and prizes for kids, breakfast treats, and a route that takes them over the Main Street Bridge, with both one-mile and full route options available.

Event sponsorships are available for those looking to support Hubbard House further. This year, participants can raise funds with various incentives, including a free event t-shirt for raising $75 and entry into a drawing for prizes for raising $250. Top fundraisers will receive recognition on stage before the Walk begins.

The hotline for Hubbard House, which is available 24/7, is 904-354-3114, providing immediate support for those in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]