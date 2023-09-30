Human remains found on a property owned by Glynn County Public Schools

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Police Patrol Officers responded to a call for assistance from the Glynn County Public School Police.

The location was a wooded area near Habersham Street and Faith Avenue.

The property is owned by the Glynn County School Board and was being checked for homeless encampment.

While GCSP was checking the area, they found human remains and contacted GCPD.

GCPD Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians have searched the area and are processing the scene. The remains will be collected and sent to the GBI laboratory for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone having information about this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645.

