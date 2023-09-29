‘See something, say something;’ Nassau County cold case unit working to find missing persons

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been close to 4 years since a Nassau County mom disappeared and loved ones are still searching for answers.

Action News Jax told you when Melissa Bodden, was reported missing Christmas day, 2019.

Melissa Bodden was a daughter, a mom, and a friend.

“I’ve known Melissa 30 something years,” Melissa Durham, a family friend, said.

For more than half her life, Melissa Durham has called Melissa Bodden a close family friend.

“Her brother Ray and my brother were best friends, so Ray was basically like my brother, we all grew up together,” Durham said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Bodden’s two sons reported her missing on Christmas day in 2019.

Detective Charity Rose said they have a person of interest in Melissa’s case.

“That person is currently incarcerated,” Detective Rose said. “When the time comes to put charges on this person, I want to make sure that those charges stick.”

Bodden’s case is one of nearly 20 the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office cold case unit is working on between unsolved homicides, murders and missing persons.

“Someone loved them at one time, and they still love them, and they still want answers,” Detective Rose said. “I don’t think that we can always give them, I wouldn’t say the word is closure, but I think the right word is answers.”

For Melissa Durham, she wants to put a close not only on Bodden’s case but all those left unsolved.

“What if that was your family, what if that was your mother, what if that was your sister, what if that was your daughter,” Durham said. “It is time that we all stand together, and we answer, and we tell, see something, say something.”

Detective Rose said if you know anything about any of the cases they are working on, even the smallest detail helps, contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

If you want to stay anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

