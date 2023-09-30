The 6-year-old who was shot and killed in a triple shooting has been identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to JSO and MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter the family gathered to hold a vigil for the 6-year-old who was shot in Hollybrook Homes Apartments.

On Sept. 27 the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a six-year-old boy died as a result of a triple shooting in a Mixon Town early Wednesday morning.

JSO and MAD DADS knocked on every door yesterday afternoon and residents openly shared information.

The child was identified as Mi’King Sims.

The family held a candlelight vigil on Friday night to pay their respects.

According to MAD DADS, the mother of Mi’King had to leave the vigil due to being inconsolable.

Please call Crimestoppers@1-866-845-Tips(8477) or MAD DADS Jacksonville chapter Facebook messenger both are anonymous.

