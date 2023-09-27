‘It’s a sad day’: 6-year-old shot and killed in Mixon Town triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a six-year-old boy died as a result of a triple shooting in a Mixon Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

“These are the phone calls you do not want to get in the middle of the night,” Chief J.D. Stronko said.

A little after 1:30 a.m., police received a call about a shooting in the Hollybrook apartment complex on King Street. Three victims were taken for medical treatment, and the alleged shooter was seen running from the complex. As a result, a six-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

A 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man are hurt and receiving medical attention, according to JSO.

“I didn’t expect it to be someone I knew and a child at that,” Ciara Sockwell said. “I don’t even think I’ve begun to process it yet.”

Sockwell lives at the complex. She said she knew the child’s father, and she said the three victims were related.

In the afternoon, security guards with Proteus Protective Services (PPS) escorted children returning from school from their bus to their homes at Hollybrook. The complex was on lockdown and only residents were allowed inside.

“It’s a sad day when a 6-year-old child loses their life to an act of violence,” Sean Saunders with PPS said. “It’s an angry day for us.”

Our Action News Jax records show there have been at least 26 kids under 18 years old shot in Jacksonville this year. The Sheriff’s Office transparency page shows eight kids have died due to gun violence. So far, there have been two arrests made in those eight cases.

“People should not be afraid to go home. People should not be afraid to come out of their houses, and right now that’s a big sentiment as a whole,” Saunders said. “We service many properties here in the city. This is echoed on all of those properties.”

The property is currently providing peer support and community services for the people who live there.

