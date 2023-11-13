Hundreds of thousands expected to march for Israel at the National Mall Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march for Israel at the National Mall on Tuesday. It comes as Israel’s war against the group Hamas enters a 6th week.

Action News Jax Nick Gibson spoke with people from our community who will be there as they demand the release of more than 200 reported hostages.

The Jewish Federation of Northeast Florida told Action News Jax that this is a critical time to show support for Israel.

Mariam Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, will be in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

“I’m absolutely attending; It’s going to be a historic moment,” Feist stated.

Along with hundreds of thousands of people who support Israel, she will march at the National Mall.

Action News Jax first reported on the Israel-Hamas war that started in early October, where the group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, killing more than 1,200 men, women, and children and taking hostages.

Feist says there are several reasons why the rally is being held, stating “First is to demand the release of the approximately 240 hostages that were violently taken.”

Feist also added that people from Jacksonville are marching to combat antisemitism and to thank the U.S. government for its ongoing support of Israel.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic attacks and acts have reportedly skyrocketed in the U.S. and around the world since the war started.

Florida lawmakers during a special session proposed cracking down on outlets that allegedly support rhetoric critical to Israel.

“We have over 100 from Northeast Florida attending, from students to senior citizens,” Feist reported.

Feist acknowledges that it’s challenging to predict when the war between Israel and Hamas will end, stating “It’s as long as they either have the military or the fuel or ability to attack, but there is no negotiation with a terrorist organization.”

The march and rally will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. at the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

At this time of this story’s publication, reportedly more than 11,00 Palestinians and 1,200 people in Israel have been killed due to the ongoing war.

