Hurricane Erin stays offshore | Tracking the Tropics

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin continues to dominate the tropics on Sunday, with the storm holding strong and growing larger offshore.

Here’s what to know about the tropics:

  • Hurricane Erin intensified into a Category 5 hurricane Saturday, with fluctuations in intensity occurring now as the storm begins to expand in size.
  • The storm will move northwest, then north, and ultimately northeast, curving away from the United States. It will stay far offshore from our local coast.
  • The size and strength of the storm will push dangerous swells toward our coast, with the risk of rip currents increasing late Monday and lasting through at least Thursday.
  • High surf will be a hazard, too. Breakers of 4-6 feet, and occasionally 5-8 feet, will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. This could produce some minor beach erosion around the times of high tide.
  • Elsewhere in the tropics, another area of low pressure could form in the central Atlantic and move west toward the Caribbean. This will bear watching in the long-term, as indications are a system may stay farther south and west, not curving out to sea.

