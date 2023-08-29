Hurricane Idalia: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia evacuation information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia approaches Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders.

Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more.

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

An evacuation has been ordered for Zone A, which consists of Cumberland Island and Little Cumberland Island.

Earlier this year, the Camden County Board of Commissioners approved new hurricane evacuation zones for Camden County. The county now features four zones to better reflect risk and evacuation management. Camden County residents, regardless of zone, should strongly consider voluntary evacuation in low-lying areas. Locations that have flooded in the past are likely to flood during this tropical event. Residents in manufactured housing should consider relocating to a stronger structure.

Charlton County

A voluntary evacuation order is hereby issued countywide for residents of Charlton County for the following: power-dependent special needs individuals, flood-prone structures, vulnerable structures, and mobile homes. These individuals should shelter with family and friends in safer locations and structures. If no other locations are available, a shelter will be open at the Camden County PSA building, 1050 Wildcat Dr. Kingsland, GA. Please go to Charlton County EMA Facebook page for details.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Northeast Florida

Baker County

Baker County Emergency Management asks that residents evacuate before the storm if they live in a low-lying, flood-prone home, or a mobile home.

Bradford County

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division asks that residents evacuate if they live in a mobile home, low-lying area, or unstable structure. These residents are encouraged to seek an alternative place of refuge or the county shelter.

Clay County

There are no zone evacuations at this time, but residents who live in mobile homes and manufactured homes are strongly encouraged to find other shelter. To find your evacuation zone, please visit the Evacuation and Flood Zones webpage.

Duval County

Currently, no evacuations have been ordered. Individuals who live in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding are encouraged to consider seeking shelter prior to the onset of the storm.

Evacuation zones can be viewed at http://www.coj.net/departments/fire-and-rescue/emergency-preparedness/get-prepared/evacuation-zones.aspx or on the JaxReady mobile app.

Nassau County

An evacuation order has been issued countywide for residents of Nassau County for the following:

Power-dependent, special needs individuals

Residents who reside in flood-prone areas

Residents who reside in vulnerable structures, and mobile homes

If you need transportation to the shelter, please call the Emergency Operations Center at 904-548-0900 to arrange for transport.

Putnam County

Putnam County has issued a recommended evacuation for mobile homes, older homes, flood-prone areas along the river, and low-lying areas, due to the increased probability of strong tropical storm-force winds and hurricane-strength gusts. The county said it is particularly concerned about the western portion of the county, including Hawthorne, Melrose, Johnson, Interlachen, and Florahome.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County is issuing a mandatory evacuation order effective 5 p.m. Aug. 29, for all persons living in low-lying, flood-prone areas, or on a boat, mobile home, recreational vehicle, camper, or similar conveyance.

Union County

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said ANY resident living in mobile homes or substandard housing needs to evacuate to family homes that are sound, evacuate out of the area, or evacuate to the Union County shelters at Union County High School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.