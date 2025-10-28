Hurricane Melissa makes landfall as Category 5 near New Hope, Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the latest details from the First Alert Weather Team:

Landfall happened near New Hope, Jamaica.

Maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, with gusts > 200 mph.

Minimum pressure of 892 millibars.

Tied for the second strongest Atlantic hurricane regarding winds.

Tied for the third most intense Atlantic hurricane regarding pressure.

The storm has been a Category 5 hurricane for more than 30 consecutive hours.

Tied with Dorian (2019) and Labor Day (1935) as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Atlantic with 185 mph winds.

Melissa is the 3rd Category 5 hurricane of 2025, the second most ever in an Atlantic season behind 4 Category 5’s in 2005 (Emily, Katrina, Rita, Wilma)

