Hurricane Milton: Florida Dept. of Health offering Special Needs Shelters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of Hurricane Milton, the Florida Department of Health recently took to X confirming the development of the Florida Special Needs Registry for those requesting assistance during the storm.

It is encouraged for those in need to pre-register themselves as soon as possible to receive the help they need.

FDoH Special Needs Registry Info QR code containing link to registry, via X

The purpose of the registry is to ensure those with special needs can be matched with local or statewide EMA (Emergency Management Agencies) to receive any assistance they made need.

For any questions regarding registration or privacy concerns, visit the Florida Dept. of Health webpage HERE.

