Hurricane Milton: U.S. Army North begins support efforts

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — The U.S. Army North division has recently mobilized and prepared active-duty Title 10 troops to aid in the response to Hurricane Milton.

The support efforts come from the request of FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency). Per FEMA requests, resources have been transitioned from U.S. Army North’s Contingency Command Post to Fort Moore, GA.

This transition creates an ease of access to FEMA support as well as requests from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

U.S. Army North serves as the primary organization through the Department of Defense for aiding federal partners, such as FEMA, to respond to natural or man-made disasters.

“U.S. Army North has unique capabilities, including the ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, to support communities and the American public when needed”, said U.S. Army North commanding general, Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman. “Our priority is to be ready to assist and respond to help alleviate suffering in the impacted areas as quickly as possible.”

