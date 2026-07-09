I-295 lanes closed near Old St. Augustine Road due to crash with injuries | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6 AM: Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound near Old St. Augustine Road are shut down Thursday morning due to an accident with injuries. The blockage is causing traffic delays.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detours. WATCH HERE: >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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