I-75 traffic nightmare in Alachua County

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Highway Patrol says I-75 is closed in both directions in Alachua County following a morning crash.

A tanker carrying hazardous material overturned, closing northbound and southbound lanes.

FHP reported the crash happened around 6:30 am, and the highway may be closed for up to 12 hours.

There are several alternates to consider, including U.S. 41 and U.S. 441.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

