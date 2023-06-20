I-75 traffic nightmare in Alachua County

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Highway Patrol says I-75 is closed in both directions in Alachua County following a morning crash.
A tanker carrying hazardous material overturned, closing northbound and southbound lanes.
FHP reported the crash happened around 6:30 am, and the highway may be closed for up to 12 hours.
There are several alternates to consider, including U.S. 41 and U.S. 441.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
TRAFFIC ALERT - ALACHUA COUNTY— FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) June 20, 2023
