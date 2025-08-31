I-95 South down to one lane after ‘major crash’ south of St. Augustine

There is significant traffic on I-95 South following a ‘major crash,’ according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed cars funneling through one lane in an effort to bypass the scene of the crash, which was reported around 7:30 pm Saturday evening.

It occurred south of State Road 207, and appeared to have involved a semi-truck.

An ambulance left the scene around 7:50 pm.

The story will be updated as traffic conditions change.

