‘I cried:’ Jacksonville artist dedicates paintings to victims of Dollar General shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just over a week after the racist mass shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town area, the three victims are being memorialized by a Jacksonville artist, with paintings of each victim given to their families Sunday.

“When I do drop these off, I’m hoping it’ll be something as to bringing a loved one home. And so they can have that type of closure and just be able to heal,” said Baldwin. “But nothing can bring a loved one home.”

Baldwin said the paintings took a few hours to make, but it was an extremely emotional experience for her, as the murder of 52-year-old victim Angela Carr hit particularly close to home.

“She’s a mother. I’m a mother. And my mom was murdered as well, so when I did hers, I did shed some tears. Because it was all personal,” Baldwin explained emotionally. “I cried.”

The tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Angela Carr, Anolt Laguerre Jr., and Jerrald Gallion also came on the five-year anniversary of Jacksonville’s shooting at the landing.

Now, three families are left to mourn and a community is left to pick up the pieces.

“This is just to let them know that as a community we do think about them … that we do feel their pain,” added Baldwin.

The funeral service for 29-year-old victim Jerrald Gallion now takes place next Saturday, though Action News Jax has no information yet on the services for the other two victims.

