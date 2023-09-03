JSO: A man dead after being shot in the San Jose area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 6800 South Old Kings Road.

Officers say around 7:50 p.m. they were called out to the area for a reported shooting.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

JSO says they are looking for witnesses and surveillance video to find out what happened.

