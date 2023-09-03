Man opens fire from his car and shoots two people, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired on 1000 Franklin Street.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

Moments later, another victim arrived at the local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. According to JSO, he has non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed both victims were at the same place when an unknown suspect in a car opened fire.

The car then left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

