‘I don’t feel safe:’ Jacksonville neighbors frustrated over door kick-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are angry after getting their front doors kicked in. A video from a doorbell camera shows someone forcefully kicking a front door in the Longleaf neighborhood, resulting in a broken door frame. This has reportedly been an ongoing issue for months.

Now, she wants whoever is behind this to face consequences.

“We just felt hopeless,” the homeowner said.

After the damage, someone can be seen running away towards a golf cart. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday; the kick busted the door wide open, destroyed the frame, and left a family terrified.

“It’s frightening and I don’t feel safe, it’s my home and I don’t want to feel this way,” she said.

Action News Jax learned that according to multiple reports, this is an ongoing TikTok trend across the country.

The damage to the frame was estimated to be roughly $500 to fix. She said thankfully, her father was able to help her out rather than a contractor.

The homeowner filed a police report and the crime is classified as criminal mischief. At the moment, she thought it was going to be much worse.

“Were they trying to harm us? Were they trying to take something or destroy something? I really don’t know and to this day I was like ‘Why, why would they do that?’” she said.

Action News Jax was granted permission to use other videos from around the neighborhood as several others in this area have dealt with the same thing over the past couple of months. They don’t know why it’s happening and want it to stop.

The homeowner had a message to whoever is terrorizing their neighborhood

“You think it’s all fun and games for you but it’s not,” she said, visibly upset. “You’re just putting us through hell, this is our home, this is not a playground for you.”

The homeowner said she’s added extra security measures in the meantime. She’s hoping someone recognizes the golf cart and whoever is behind this.

