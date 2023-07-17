“I expect to win championships,” UNF introduces Joe Mercadante as the new baseball coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UNF introduces former Pittsburgh assistant coach Joe Mercadante as the new head coach for the Osprey’s baseball team.

“Coach Merc played and coached at nearly every level in baseball. He has a tremendous reputation throughout the baseball community,” says UNF Director of Athletics Nick Morrow during Mercadante’s introductory conference. He adds, “Everyone I spoke to about Coach Merc had nothing but positive things to say. A man of integrity, and high character who builds solid relationships with his players and everyone connected to the program. I did not come across a single negative comment about Joe.”

Morrow expects the baseball program to return to its winning ways under Mercadante, saying “I expect to win championships, I expect us to compete in NCAA regionals and all of this is possible with the alumni, fans, and community rallying behind Coach Merc and the UNF baseball program.”

As he approached the podium to address the media and alumni, Mercadante called the moment “humbling.” “As I sit back and think about where I am today, it’s always good to think about how you got here and that’s not possible without the support and belief of all the people that have had an impact on my life,” says the new baseball coach. Prior to his two-year run at the University of Pittsburgh as an assistant, the Gainesville native was previously an assistant at the University of Miami, UCF, and Stetson University.

When it comes to the team, Mercadante says “We’re going to learn how to compete, we’re going to learn how to fight, we’re going how to be resilient, and we’re going to learn how to prepare like a championship team. That’s not something that waits for the Spring, that starts when we step in the door in August.”

Joe Mercadante is the 4th baseball coach in the school’s history. He takes over after Tim Parenton stepped down in May.









