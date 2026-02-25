‘I heard a loud explosion. We both jumped’: Home camera captures moments after Oceanway shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspected shooter or shooters in Jacksonville’s Oceanway area.

Two people were shot Tuesday night and both survived. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one of the victims is a child and one is an adult.

It happened around 7:11 p.m. Tuesday on Hayden Lake Circle off Howard Road in Oceanway.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two people were walking when an unknown suspect or suspects shot in their direction. One victim was struck in the chest, the other victim in the thigh. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rhonda Giffin’s camera captured a car speeding by. In the following frame of the video, a person runs between her and her neighbor’s house. Something appears to be in the person’s hand.

“I was in my bedroom playing with my puppy. And I heard a loud explosion. We both jumped, and then I heard a couple of ‘pff pff [gunshot sounds]’ !” Giffin said.

Giffin and her next-door neighbor discovered bullet holes in their cars. She and neighbors, however, say the two victims were shot in a separate nearby area of the subdivision -- that location is unclear.

What Giffin’s security camera captured has shattered her sense of security.

“Definitely want to find other resources to protect myself,” Giffin said. “I don’t even wanna walk the neighborhood.”

If you have any information, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

