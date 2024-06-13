‘I tried to stop this:’ Conflict over community benefits in stadium deal comes to a head

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Conflict over the the community benefits agreement (CBA) wrapped into the stadium deal came to a head during a council hearing on the stadium legislation Thursday.

The funding for parks, workforce development, affordable housing and homelessness appeared to be on life support.

Concerns over how the proposed $150 million city share of the total $300 million CBAl were on full display.

“I am concerned about moving forward with this kind of spending without it going through the budget process. I want to see Mayor Deegan’s budget,” said Council President Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large).

Citing numerous high-price projects on the horizon, Salem argued the council should pull the CBA out and deal with it in the regular budget process.

“It needs to be moved and I will have an amendment to do it. It may be 17 to two, but at least I can say I tried to stop this,” said Salem.

Other concerns raised by council members included the establishment of a community redevelopment area on the Eastside, which would dedicate money to the area that otherwise would go to general revenue.

“And then what happens when 13 other council members say, alright that’s great, let’s set one up in my area! We will erode the revenue coming into the general fund,” said Salem.

Some council members also raised concerns about downtown getting such an outsized share of the funding.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we keep a larger view than, you know, how can I get mine?” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Deegan argued development downtown and around the stadium will benefit the city as a whole, and pushed back on Salem’s desire to put the agreement through the budget process.

“We just need to take the view of what is best for our entire city? And for our entire city, getting all of this done right now is the way to go,” said Deegan.

The city’s chief negotiator Mike Weinstein argued there is a potential advantage to approving the whole deal all at once though.

“This locks it in to do it the way the community benefit agreement was established. That’s the difference between let’s push it or let’s do it now. This locks it in versus it’s going to be pitted against so many other valid, necessary things to do, but we will again as we have in decades not taken care of the original promise of making sure these neighborhoods are taken care of,” said Weinstein.

At least seven council members have indicated support for separating out the CBA.

It takes 10 to pass, but a potential twist was revealed Thursday that could change the math.

A question over potential conflicts of interest for council members who may have ties to groups that could potentially receive a share of that money was raised.

“There’s going to be conflicts on this council. So the whole question of this CBA being in or out is going to be moot,” said Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District-13).

Deegan argued because no individual groups have been selected to receive funding, there should be not conflicts with the CBA.

“So, that’s like saying in the event that at some day this may be something that affects us. I think it’s a way out of a vote,” said Deegan.

If conflicts are identified, the CBA would automatically be separated from the stadium deal legislation.

The $1.4 billion stadium renovation and maintenance deal, along with the $100 million community benefits offer from the Jags would still move forward for a final vote on the 25th.

Salem said council would return to the community benefits piece when budget season kicks off in July.

“She proposes, we see it and then we can see how these dollars fit in. But I’m committed to doing everything I can to get the Jaguars’ other $50 million as well. And I think we can do that,” said Salem.

Salem said he expects the conflict of interest question to come up Monday.

