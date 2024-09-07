‘I want to be great:’ Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence poised for breakout season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A baby on the way. A contract extension signed. Three years in the NFL under his belt. The most talented team around him yet.

Trevor Lawrence is in a good spot heading into the 2024 football season.

“We’ve realized for this team to get to where we want this team to go, we need to have good leadership from the players,” said Lawrence.

We had a chance to sit down with Lawerence ahead of his 2024 season, and leadership has never been a problem for him. He’s comfortable in that role.

“As far as leading by example and earning the respect of my teammates, that’s come natural for me,” said Lawrence. “I think some of the vocal leadership stuff I’ve had to grow into and find my voice. I think it’s important as a leader to be vocal, but it has to be genuine.”

The last few years, many coaches and players have said that Lawrence has a desire to be great. We asked him what that looks like for him.

“Consistency. I think that’s the main thing in this sport, that’s what the great ones do at any position,” said Lawrence who was voted a captain once again this season. “I know I am and I know I can be a great player, I just need to be great player every play. That doesn’t mean making an extraordinary play, it might mean making an ordinary play and being consistent with that.”

Lawrence acknowledged the new paycheck is big but insists it hasn’t changed him and his desire to be great.

“I play this game because I love it and I want to be great,” said Lawrence who won a national championship at Clemson. “I want to be on a great team and I want to play for Super Bowls. It’s no fun if you suck. That’s why I play - to win. I think that’s selfish to think I’m taken care of (financially). There’s a lot more riding on it than just my future.”

