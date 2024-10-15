‘I was scared to death:’ Residents speak out after Jacksonville apartment complex shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents Speak Out After Woman Was Shot at Jacksonville Apartment Complex early Tuesday morning.

A couple living at Vista Bay Apartments on the Southside is speaking out after a terrifying home invasion and shooting unfolded in their community.

This is how one resident at Vista Bay Apartments is describing this scene from early Tuesday morning.

JSO reported that two men forced entry into a woman’s unit located in the 8700 block of Belle Rive Boulevard. During the confrontation, shots were fired , and one woman was struck in the stomach. Thankfully, her injuries were non-life-threatening, and she was take to a local hospital to be treated.

A neighbor we spoke with did not want to be seen on camera because no suspect has been arrested so far.

She told Action News she heard three gunshots.

“ I was laying down and watching TV and I heard the shots then I screamed,” Resident Felicidad said.

Her husband who also didn’t want to show his face expressed skepticism about their effectiveness of increased security measures at the complex.

“Installing cameras or more lights - it will happen again,” Resident Ramon said

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. Police confirmed that another person was present in the apartment during the break-in but was unharmed. Investigators do not believe the victim knew her attackers, nor do they have any information suggesting she was specifically targeted.

Action News Jax reached out to the property management team at this complex for a response, but have not heard back at this time.

