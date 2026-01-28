Iconic lions removed from St. Augustine’s Bridge of Lions ahead of FDOT project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The historic lion statues on the west side of St. Augustine’s Bridge of Lions are officially gone. Workers removed them around midnight Wednesday. It took them about an hour.

The statues, named Firm and Faithful, needed to be moved ahead of a Florida Department of Transportation project to replace the seawall.

Firm and Faithful will return to the bridge in December 2028.

The Bridge of Lions officially opened to traffic in 1927. The bridge connects the Historic Downtown district to Anastasia Island, providing access to attractions such as Anastasia State Park and the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Museum.

Construction on the bridge began in the mid-1920s amid Florida’s land boom, which was aimed at developing new residential neighborhoods.

St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra

