Identity, booking photo released of man accused in St. Johns County triple shooting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man accused of shooting three people - killing one - Wednesday in Silverleaf.

Yovany Lopez Cobo, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 4:26 p.m. Wednesday near the end of Johns Island Parkway, where construction crews are building a new road. One person was killed and two were wounded.

Investigators said witnesses who knew Lopez Cobo quickly called 911 and provided deputies with a description of his vehicle and a partial license plate number. Deputies tracked down the vehicle and stopped it at a truck stop near State Road 206 where Lopez Cobo was arrested.

He remained in St. Johns County jail Thursday morning.

Action News Jax spoke with the girlfriend of one of the construction workers, who asked to remain anonymous. She said her boyfriend, who was at the site, filled her in on the chaotic events that led up to the shooting.

“There was an argument where the guy was talking crap about the other guy’s wife and then he went to go confront him and that’s when the shots were fired,” she said.

She said her boyfriend called her immediately after the shooting to explain what happened.

“Two other people were hit and one of them is actually my boyfriend’s brother-in-law, so I know like he’s told me a lot, and he called me freaking out, and he was like they put a white sheet over him. They put a white sheet over him,” she said.

