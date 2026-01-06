‘I’ll remember this forever’: Neighbor had to evacuate her home during officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing from people living in an Arlington neighborhood who say they were forced to evacuate their homes before the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office engaged in a stand off with a suspect and then shot a man.

The incident happened on Creek Ridge Road late Monday night.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio heard from neighbors who said they are shocked something like this could happen so close to home.

What was supposed to be a typical Monday night for Carrie Bailey, quickly turned into anything but.

“About 7:45 (p.m.), we came home and the older gentleman that lives there was barking in the front yard which is not unusual,” Bailey said. “We went inside and then about 8:30 (p.m.), we heard a bang.”

That bang is what one neighbor believes was a bullet hitting the side of his house.

That neighbor didn’t want to go on camera, but he told me he immediately called 911. JSO said it got the call around 8:40 p.m. When they got there, they said they found a man inside of a garage with a rifle.

“They called out to the suspect. They told him to drop the rifle. The suspect did,” JSO Chief Michael Paul said.

While they were arresting that suspect, JSO said the suspect’s father, Offero Manalon, walked into the garage, picked up the rifle and pointed it at the officers.

“Three officers shot at the suspect’s father. The suspect’s father then retreated back into the house,” Paul said.

JSO said it called its SWAT team, and an over three-hour standoff took place.

“It was crazy,” Bailey said. “When they shot the tear gas, we were standing outside … that’s something I never want to experience again.”

Shortly after the tear gas was shot, JSO said Manalon left the house and was arrested. Bailey said she was forced to evacuate her home until 1:15 a.m.

“We were all very concerned, and I mean scared, freaked out a little bit,” Bailey said.

JSO said Manalon was shot at least once.

“I’ll remember this forever,” Bailey said.

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating. This is the second officer-involved shooting for JSO this year.

