President Donald Trump proposed a suspension of the federal gas tax Monday, aiming to provide immediate, if modest, relief to drivers squeezed by the fallout of the ongoing war with Iran. — Duval has seen an average for gasoline surging past the $4.00 mark. President Donald Trump proposed a suspension of the federal gas tax Monday, aiming to provide immediate, if modest, relief to drivers squeezed by the fallout of the ongoing war with Iran.

The proposal would pause the 18.4-cent-per-gallon federal tax on gasoline and the 24.4-cent tax on diesel. The move would require an act of Congress to take effect.

For local drivers currently paying $4.32 per gallon, the suspension would drop the price at the pump to roughly $4.14 if the proposal passed.

“This is ridiculous,” said Destiny Crooms, a local customer who expressed frustration while watching the digits on the pump climb.

For many, the math of daily life is no longer adding up. “It’s not going to move quick enough for people having to choose between gas this week or groceries,” Crooms said.

Amber Silvera, who was filling up her tank Monday, noted that her typical $30 fill-up has ballooned to over $55.

“I do think it would be helpful, because that’s still an extra 18 cents in my pocket per gallon,” Silvera said. “But that’s really not much when everything else just keeps rising.”

Gas experts provide some tips to help save money on gas, especially the best days to buy it.

“Sunday generally tends to be a cheaper day to fill up, whereas Thursday tends to be a more expensive day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Mark Jenkins of AAA agreed, noting that Monday afternoons and Tuesdays are often the most expensive times for drivers to visit the station.

Drivers we spoke with just hope the prices go back down soon.

“I’m definitely over it,” Crooms said. “I know the rest of us are definitely over it.”

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