Importance of self-defense in focus after three women found dead in the last four days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville community is sounding the alarm after three women were found dead in the last four days.

On Saturday, JSO says a woman was found dead in the parking lot of Chuze Fitness in Mandarin. Her family identified her to Action News Jax as 24-year-old Cherrish Nunley, a mother of two young children.

On Sunday, Tiffany Felton was found dead under a bridge on Blanding Boulevard.

And on Monday, JSO says a woman in her mid-50s was found dead inside a residential rooming house.

All three incidents are still under investigation, according to JSO.

Given all of the recent tragedies in Jacksonville, Benjamin LaMasters with Underground Fitness and Self Defense says it’s important women know the power they have in knowing self-defense.

Self defense is a skill that everybody should know because we have the tools for it,” said LaMasters.

LaMasters says every woman should know how to fight back.

“Some of the best ways are palms, hammer, elbow, knee, and stomp,” said LaMasters.

He also says knowing how to get out of a chokehold is very important.

“We’re going to reach across, grab the hand, other hand under the elbow, lift and turn, and get yourself behind them and out of the choke,” said LaMasters.

