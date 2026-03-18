‘Incredible honor’: Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens once again named No. 4 zoo in the country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has been named the No. 4 best zoo in the United States for the second consecutive year.

The ranking was announced as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards following weeks of nationwide voting.

The Zoo said the recognition reflects support from the local community and visitors who cast daily votes to help showcase the zoo on a national stage.

The zoo is a nonprofit organization that welcomes more than one million visitors annually and manages more than 2,000 animals and 1,000 plant species.

To learn more about the Zoo’s REZOOVENATION projects, click here.

Chief Nikki Smith, Philanthropy and Marketing Officer at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, expressed gratitude for the national recognition.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to vote and support Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens,” Smith said. “To be ranked the No. 4 Best Zoo in the nation for a second year in a row is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the passion of our team, the dedication to conservation that drives our mission and the incredible community that continues to rally behind the Zoo.”

The award comes shortly after the zoo completed two major construction projects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this month, officials celebrated the grand opening of the new VyStar SkyScape entrance and the J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River habitat.

The 330,000-gallon habitat serves as a critical care facility for Florida’s statewide manatee rescue and rehabilitation network, allowing the zoo to help animals recover and return to the wild.

The institution has undergone significant growth since its founding in 1914, when the zoo originally began with a collection of one red deer fawn. It currently stands as the largest botanical garden in Northeast Florida and maintains accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Smith emphasized the role of the zoo’s supporters and staff in achieving the ranking.

“Being recognized alongside some of the best zoos in the country is an incredible honor,” Smith said. “This achievement belongs to our entire community, from our guests and members to our staff, volunteers and supporters who believe in the importance of protecting wildlife and wild places.”

Conservation remains a central part of the zoo’s operations, as it supports more than 35 local and global initiatives. The Zoo said it directs a portion of every ticket sale to fund these programs and these efforts aim to connect people with wildlife and inspire action to protect the natural world.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.