Indoor pickleball club PickleRage coming to Jacksonville this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine -- inclement or hot weather never interfering with your pickleball game again.

It will soon be a reality: An indoor pickleball club is coming to Jacksonville.

PickleRage is set to open at the Avenues Walk plaza next to Chuck E. Cheese, in the spot that used to house appliance store hhgregg.

According to the PickleRage website, the Jacksonville location is set to open in the summer.

It will feature nine joint-friendly cushion courts, a courtside lounge, and a pro shop.

Memberships at PickleRage will start at $7. For more information, visit the PickleRage website.

