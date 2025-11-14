Injuries reported in Charlton County school bus crash

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fifth-grade student and two adults in a van were taken to the hospital after a crash with a school bus Friday morning. Charlton County School System posted about the wreck on social media at about 9:15 a.m. stating that it occurred on US 1 North near Crew Community Road.

“Students and bus driver have all been accounted for and emergency services and law enforcement are on the scene,” the post states.

