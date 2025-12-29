Inmate dies at Bradford County Jail; state investigating

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at the Bradford County Jail was found unresponsive on December 23, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medical teams tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate has been identified as James Michael Harper, 44. He was being held on charges of domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

Sheriff Gordon Smith has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to look into the death.

An autopsy will be done to determine how Harper died. More information will be shared as it becomes available, officials said.

