Inmate dies in Duval County Jail of unknown cause during solitary confinement, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the in-custody death of 64-year-old Renae Ray Carter while in solitary confinement, prompting an investigation.

In a released statement by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 5, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s (JSO) Cold Case Unit was alerted to an in-custody incident involving an inmate in medical distress.

Upon reaching the scene, detectives discovered that the inmate, identified as Renae Ray Carter, 64, was housed in an isolation cell.

According to JSO, the events leading up to the distress began around 9:30 p.m. Monday, when the inmate was reportedly observed walking around outside of his dorm before returning and lying down. Corrections officers, engaged in regular rounds, attempted communication through the cell door.

However, a few minutes past midnight, the inmate did not respond, prompting concerns about his well-being. Corrections officers, suspecting a medical emergency, sought assistance from the jail medical staff.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded promptly but pronounced the inmate deceased at 12:30 a.m.

Renae Ray Carter had been taken into custody on November 22, after an arrest for Trespass on Property of Another and Defies Order to Leave.

Preliminary information suggests that the inmate may have experienced an undetermined medical episode.

There are no indications at this stage that he had any prior interactions with other inmates or officers that could have contributed to the medical emergency.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Carter’s death is ongoing, with the Medical Examiner’s Office set to determine the cause of death following an autopsy.

As JSO’s Cold Case Unit continues its investigation, Action News Jax is working to learn further details.

