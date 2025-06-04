Inmate dies at Jacksonville hospital before making it to Duval County Jail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate died at a hospital while in police custody before he made it to the Duval County Jail, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Adam Christopher Torrens, 59, was arrested on May 17 in Clay County on a violation of probation warrant out of Duval County, JSO said.

JSO said Torrens’ violation of probation stemmed from his local arrest on February 18, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (domestic).

While in Clay County Sheriff’s Office custody, Torrens was being treated at a hospital in Clay County.

On May 19, Torrens was transferred into JSO custody and taken directly to a Jacksonville hospital, JSO said.

Torrens remained at the Jacksonville hospital until Tuesday, when he died.

