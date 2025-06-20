Intakes are up at ACPS Jacksonville, but so are positive outcomes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the first five months of the year, Animal Care & Protective Services Jacksonville has taken in more animals than expected.

ACPS reports that cat intake rose 10% from January through May compared to the same timeframe last year. The number was even higher for dogs, rising 24%.

“That means more lost, abandoned, and at-risk pets are finding safety at Animal Care & Protective Services,” said the shelter.

Despite dealing with more animals, ACPS said its been able to ensure good outcomes for even more of them.

The city shelter said its Live Release Rate also went up by 2% for cats and 7% for dogs in the same timeframe that intake increased. The Live Release Rate represents the number of animals at ACPS that make it into loving homes through either adoption, placement with other facilities or rescues, or by being returned to their owners.

“That is a BIG win,” said ACPS over social media. “It means more lives saved, more families made whole, and more second chances given, and it could not have happened without our community’s support.”

Increased intake, however, means an increase in strain on resources. The City of Jacksonville allocated more money to help ACPS further meet its mission this year.

In the 2024-25 budget, the city approved a 16.1% ($874,000) funding increase for the division. The new funding allowed for 14 new full-time positions and 1,080 part-time hours for 2024-25, according to the city’s adopted budget. Still, the city’s increasing population means more animals to help.

ACPS is asking the community to help decrease resource strain by taking action before resorting to shelter drop-off.

“If you find a lost cat or dog, there’s a good chance their home is close by. Most lost dogs are found less than a quarter mile from where they live,” said ACPS.

Checking local groups, social media apps, and databases like PetcoLoveLost.org can help you identify and reunite animals with their owners, if they exist, quickly.

And with kitten season in full swing, getting pets and community cats spayed or neutered can drastically reduce the number of cats ending up in shelters and free up more resources.

Duval County residents can take feral/community cats to First Coast No More Homeless Pets for free neutering services and vaccinations. Drop-off is available Monday-Friday and is limited to a certain number per person.

