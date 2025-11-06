Interim City Manager named for Green Cove Springs

Mike Null has been appointed as the Interim City Manager of Green Cove Springs, effective November 15, following the retirement of Steve Kennedy.

Null served as the Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director, and brings more than 22 years of experience overseeing infrastructure improvements and community enhancement projects in the city.

“Mike’s extensive experience, deep understanding of City operations, and commitment to the community make him a strong choice to lead during this transition,” said Mayor Matt Johnson.

As Interim City Manager, Null will oversee all city departments.

With Null’s transition, Greg Bauer and Scott Schultz will lead the Public Works Department, ensuring its continued efficiency and effectiveness.

The City Council will begin the process of recruiting a permanent City Manager in the coming months.

