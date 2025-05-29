Interlachen woman arrested, caught on camera taking mementos from graves at cemetery

PALATKA, Fla. — Family members with loved ones buried at a historic Palatka cemetery became concerned when mementos they placed on graves started disappearing.

They installed cameras at the historic Etoniah Cemetery and saw a woman removing the decorations.

They called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the woman was arrested.

Katherine Taylor, 61, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief damaging property for removing mementos from the graves, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“When confronted at her home, detectives found several items that were reported stolen in her landscaping,” a sheriff’s office social media post states.

Investigators learned that it wasn’t Taylor’s first time being arrested for taking items from graves.

“A prior report shows Palatka Police Department charges were forwarded in 2020 for larceny related to a theft from an East Oak Hill cemetery grave in Palatka,” according to the sheriff’s office.

