Internal concerns raised about former St. Johns County Fire Chief and his leadership

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the personnel file of former St. Johns County Fire Chief Scott Bullard and it’s shining new light on the internal concerns raised about his leadership.

In his resignation letter, former St. Johns County Fire Chief Scott Bullard said he was forced to resign having had, “Done nothing to cause detriment to the fire department or the County, and having done nothing that could be perceived as immoral, unethical, or illegal.”

But his personnel file reveals there were multiple concerns raised about Bullard during his time as chief.

An email from interim county administrator Joy Andrews details concerns about a sick leave policy implemented by Bullard which required firefighters to take unpaid leave if they became ill and had run out of sick days.

Andrews wrote by not allowing firefighters to use accrued vacation days Bullard’s policy “Places the county at risk for an unfair labor practice claim by the union.”

“We’re here to protect our people and make sure that labor laws are followed,” said St. Johns County Professional Firefighters President David Stevens in an interview Friday.

Stevens also acknowledged issues with polyester uniforms ordered by Bullard.

“They could melt,” said Stevens.

Bullard’s personnel file details the concerns raised by the union about the polyester uniforms, including that they could melt and attach to skin, increasing injury, infection risk and potential fatality of burns.

Still, the union claimed Bullard hastily began issuing the polyester uniforms to new hires.

“Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews, she has since handled that issue and there is no more safety concerns about our uniforms,” said Stevens.

Additionally, an interoffice memorandum circulated by the interim county administrator concluded communication from the fire department under Bullard’s leadership was “severely lacking before and during” Hurricane Idalia this past summer.

Action News Jax spoke to Bullard Tuesday night, and he disputes the allegations, specifically the uniform issue.

We are working to get further comment from him as this story unfolds.

