Investigation underway after Jacksonville inmate died in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate being held in Duval County has died due to unknown reasons, according to an announcement by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 52-year-old Gregory Laughton Miller was taken to a medical clinic inside the jail where he was being held around 8 P.M. Thursday after appearing to be in medical distress.

Because of his declining condition, Miller was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died on Friday.

Below is a photo of the man provided by police.

Gregory Laughton Miller

JSO is now investigating the death, but does not yet know the exact cause.

As of Friday, officials said no foul play was expected, and he was not known to have gotten into any incidents with other inmates or correctional officers.

Miller was first sentenced to 120 days in the Duval County jail on February 26th of this year.

The punishment was for his 2023 arrest, where he was charged with possession of a gun or ammo by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.

He was out on bond from April 13th, 2023 until his sentencing.

JSO said it expects to have a clearer answer to the cause of death following an investigation and an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

