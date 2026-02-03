Investigation underway at mobile home fire on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8:30AM: Action News Jax is on the scene of a mobile home fire Tuesday morning in the 6100 block of Collins Road in the Argyle Forest neighborhood. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit is on the scene located off of Blanding Boulevard.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities, but the medical examiner is on the scene. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they were called to the location at 5:49 a.m.

A news conference has been called for later Tuesday morning.

*This article will be updated when additional details are available.

