Iowa Barnstormers become shark bait | WATCH the full game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks get their first win on the road in over a month. They came out on top against the Iowa Barnstormers, winning 58-40, improving their record to 9-4.

Tyler Huff, the Sharks quarterback out of Ridgeview High School, got the Sharks rolling with a key rushing first down, followed by a touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshak, his 14th of the season.

Following the win, the Sharks honored Leo Stevenson in the same way they did in the same locker room nearly one year ago by holding up “L’s” in honor of their lion.

Leo passed away following a nearly year-long battle with leukemia on August 19, 2024.

With the win, Jacksonville strengthened its playoff positioning and will return home to the Shark Tank on July 12 to face the San Antonio Gunslingers.

