iPhone helps rescue driver after car lands on cow pen in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Fire Rescue responded to a late-night crash in the 10,000 block of South U.S. Highway 441 after an iPhone crash alert brought emergency crews to the scene.

Dispatch received a call from the property owner that a car had gone off the road, smashed through a fence, and ended up on top of his cow pen, according to CCFR.

Emergency officials secured the area when they arrived and safely got the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver had only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, CCFR said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.