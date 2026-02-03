Is stormwater a problem? Kingsland wants to hear from residents

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The City of Kingsland wants to know if stormwater is causing trouble in your neighborhood.

Stormwater is rainwater that runs off streets, lawns, and other developed areas. It travels through pipes and ditches before ending up in local rivers and marshes.

When too much rain falls, it can lead to flooding in certain parts of town.

City officials are asking residents to share their experiences with stormwater.

You can help the city by filling out a short survey and pointing out any problem areas. Click here to take the survey.

