‘It crushed us:’ Family mourns the loss of a Jacksonville hit-and-run victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heartbroken family and friends are gathering to pray for their loved one.

Robbie Roberts, 53, died Tuesday from her injuries after a hit-and-run on the Westside on October 22.

Roberts was crossing the street at the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Normandy Boulevard when a car hit her.

Roberts’ sister, Renee Williams, said a second car hit Roberts right after and her injuries were significant.

“My sister was trauma in every part of her nervous system, there was not one part of her body that had not been damaged in the accident,” Williams said. “However that car hit her, in so many words, it crushed her, and I never put it into that perspective until now. It crushed my sister even more, so it crushed us because she’s no longer here with us.”

That second driver did stop to help.

But police are continuing to look for any information about the first car or the driver. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with a woman in the passenger seat.

“You didn’t have anything in you to say, ‘Let me go check on her,’ and now here we are,” Williams said.

Now as loved ones mourn the loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, friend, Williams said it’s Roberts’ smile and unconditional love that she will miss most about her older sister.

“When you speak of Robbie, you speak of love,” Williams said. “When you speak of her name, you feel love.”

A prayer vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Normandy Boulevard.

The family is inviting the community to come out to pray with them and is asking you wear pink as that was Roberts’ favorite color.

